Hurricanes To Raise Banner, Begin Cup Defense Against Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes will kick off the 2026-27 NHL season by raising their Stanley Cup championship banner on Tuesday, September 29, before facing off against the Florida Panthers. The game, held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, marks the start of an exciting new season, which will feature an 84-game schedule for the first time since 1993-94.

The opening night will be broadcast as part of ESPN's exclusive tripleheader, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes, led by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jordan Staal, will face a formidable opponent in the Panthers, who were champions in 2024 and 2025. The Panthers' lineup will include Brady Tkachuk, who joins his brother Matthew in Florida after a trade from the Ottawa Senators on June 21.

Following the Hurricanes-Panthers matchup, the New York Rangers will take on the Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. ET, renewing one of hockey's most storied rivalries. The night will conclude with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The NHL's new season will feature a total of 1,344 games, the most in league history, as teams play their division rivals four times each. The full schedule for the 2026-27 season will be unveiled on Thursday, with special events including the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic and the 2026 Global Series Finland.