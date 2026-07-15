ICE Encounter Leads To Man Being Hit By Semi In Florida

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday morning (July 14) near Saint Augustine, Florida, when a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a semi-truck while fleeing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the event began at a gas station on State Road 16, where ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers approached a vehicle with four occupants. The individuals fled on foot, and the man attempted to cross the highway, resulting in the fatal collision.

The driver of the semi-truck stopped immediately and tried to assist the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet disclosed the man's nationality or immigration status. The incident marks the third death involving ICE encounters in the past week, following two fatal shootings in Texas and Maine.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that federal agents were conducting an operation in the area. Local immigrant advocates expressed sadness over the incident, highlighting the fear experienced by individuals during immigration enforcement actions. Maria Garcia from the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance stated, "This was somebody's son, this was somebody's baby."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while ICE and Homeland Security Investigations are reviewing the federal operation. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released.