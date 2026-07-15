Jets' QB Smith No Longer Under Investigation

The New York Jets' starting quarterback, Geno Smith, is no longer under investigation for an alleged battery incident. According to a report by ESPN, the Davie, Florida police department confirmed on Tuesday (July 14) that Smith will not face any charges.

The investigation began after a woman, claiming to be Smith's ex-girlfriend, called 911 on June 21, alleging that Smith had assaulted her. Officers arrived at Smith's home but did not make any arrests. The woman had posted a video on Instagram claiming Smith "ran outside and attacked me." The police report noted minor injuries on both Smith and the woman, but due to conflicting stories and a lack of independent witnesses, the investigation could not determine a primary aggressor.

The woman, who was also identified as Smith's manager, was trespassed from his residence. Despite the closure of the investigation, Smith could still face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy. An NFL spokesperson stated that the league is aware of the situation and in contact with the Jets.

Smith, who returned to the Jets in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in March, has not publicly commented on the incident. The Jets have also refrained from making any statements.