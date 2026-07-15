Late Goals Lead Argentina Over England To Advance To World Cup Final

Argentina advanced to the World Cup final after a dramatic 2-1 win over England on Wednesday (July 15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The defending champions will play Spain in the title match on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can listen live to the final on iHeartRadio!

The match remained scoreless through a tough first half, with both teams struggling to create clear chances and tempers running high—19 fouls were called before halftime. England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon scored his first World Cup goal, finishing a cross from Morgan Rogers. England's defense, led by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, held firm as Argentina pushed for an equalizer, including a key save from a Nico Gonzalez header.

Argentina’s persistence paid off late in the game. Enzo Fernandez leveled the score in the 85th minute, firing a long-range shot from outside the box that curled past Pickford. Then, two minutes into stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez, coming off the bench, headed in the winning goal off a cross from Lionel Messi.