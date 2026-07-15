Lenny Kravitz Says There’s A Reason He Works Out In Leather Pants

Lenny Kravitz is setting the record straight on his peculiar gym attire.

The rocker, 62, provided a simple reason as to why he's been known to wear leather pants and jeans to exercise in.

"I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train," the "Fly Away" singer told Men's Health in an interview published on Tuesday (July 14). "It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere."

The musician also joked that always tell how in shape he is by the way his pants fit.

"I can gauge everything by how I'm in my pants," Kravitz admitted. "Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I'm getting outta' shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase: 'The pants don't lie, the pants don't lie.'"



Back in 2024, the "American Woman" hitmaker first spoke out about his unusual gym wear.



"I'm always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever, if I'm not doing cardio," Kravitz told Variety at the time. "If I'm doing cardio, obviously I'm going to wear sweats because I'm going to be sweating all over the place. But if I'm lifting weights, I don't sweat so much."

