Meta And YouTube Appeal Social Media Addiction Verdict

YouTube is appealing a landmark verdict from a Los Angeles jury that found it liable for contributing to social media addiction in a young user. This comes less than a week after Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, filed its own appeal. The jury determined that the platforms were designed to keep young users hooked without regard for their mental well-being. The case was brought by a 20-year-old woman, identified as KGM, who claimed her social media addiction began as a child and worsened her mental health issues.

The jury awarded KGM $3 million in damages and recommended an additional $3 million in punitive damages. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and YouTube, owned by Google, were found negligent in their platform designs. Meta is responsible for 70% of the damages, while YouTube is liable for the remaining 30%.

The case has drawn comparisons to past lawsuits against big tobacco, focusing on the addictive qualities of social media platforms. The plaintiffs argued that features like infinite scrolling and autoplay were designed to keep users engaged. According to ABC News, Meta's spokesperson stated that teen mental health is complex and cannot be linked to a single app.

The verdict comes amid a wave of similar lawsuits against social media companies. The Guardian reported that this case is the first of more than 20 "bellwether" trials, which will help set legal precedents for future cases. TikTok and Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., settled with KGM before the trial.

The outcome of these trials could influence thousands of similar lawsuits, as reported by the Lawsuit Information Center. The appeals process is expected to be lengthy, with significant implications for the tech industry.