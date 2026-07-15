Meta Employees Sue Alleging Discrimination In Firing

Over two dozen former employees of Meta have filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that an artificial intelligence system was used to conduct discriminatory layoffs. The 26 plaintiffs, who are from California and other states, allege that the AI system disproportionately targeted employees with disabilities or those on protected medical leave. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, contends that the AI relied on metrics such as productivity and AI-token use, which unfairly affected those unable to work due to medical conditions.

According to the lawsuit, Meta laid off 8,000 employees in May, representing about 10% of its workforce. The plaintiffs argue that the AI system used by Meta did not account for the time employees were on leave, leading to unfair terminations. The lawsuit claims that the AI tools used by Meta included performance ratings, productivity metrics, and AI-native ratings, which could not be accumulated by employees on leave.

A spokesperson for Meta denied the allegations, stating that workforce management decisions were made by people, not AI. The lawsuit is one of the first in the U.S. to challenge the use of AI in determining layoffs, raising questions about the protection of workers on legally protected leave.

The plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary ruling to block Meta from completing the layoffs while they pursue their claims through individual arbitration. They also request an independent audit of the layoff-selection process to ensure fairness. The lawsuit claims that Meta violated several federal and state laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The case highlights the growing concerns over the use of AI in workplace decisions and its potential impact on employee rights. As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome could set a precedent for how AI is used in employment decisions in the future.