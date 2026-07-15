Michelle Branch kicked off a new era of her career this week with a one-night-only livestream event that doubled as the official launch of her Everywhere and Back Again Tour. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter turned back the clock to the early 2000s for MBTV Presents: Everywhere and Back Again — Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and the announcement has fans and industry watchers buzzing about her biggest run of shows in years.

What Was the MBTV Livestream Event?

The event took place at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood and streamed live across Branch's social media channels. The venue was transformed into a TRL-inspired TV studio, with Branch sitting down alongside former MTV VJ Damien Fahey to discuss the next chapter of her music. During the broadcast, Fahey and Branch reminisced about how they first crossed paths years earlier — swapping stories about meeting back at the MTV Beach House — before Branch used the platform to break two major pieces of news: a brand-new single and an upcoming EP.

The centerpiece surprise of the night was a voicemail cameo from New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander, who wrote Branch's 2002 hit "The Game of Love." The message introduced a newly reimagined version of the song, marking the pair's first collaboration since the original track's release. A snippet played live for the studio audience before the full news dropped: Branch's new project, an EP called Everywhere and Back Again, is set to arrive November 6 via BMG.

The EP will celebrate Branch's 25-year career by reworking fan-favorite tracks — including "The Game of Love," "Everywhere," "All You Wanted," "Goodbye to You," and "Breathe" — each featuring a different guest artist, with more collaborators still to be announced.

Branch also performed a handful of the songs live for the studio audience, including "All You Wanted," "Breathe," and "Everywhere," giving fans an early preview of how the reimagined versions might sound on tour.

Everywhere and Back Again Tour: Dates, Cities, and Ticket Info

The biggest news of the night for touring fans: Branch confirmed she's hitting the road this fall on the Everywhere and Back Again Tour, with nearly 20 stops across the U.S. The run kicks off September 27 in Seattle and wraps in mid-November, with marquee stops at LA's The Wiltern and New York's Beacon Theatre.

Artist pre-sales begin today, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Full Everywhere and Back Again Tour Dates

September 27 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

September 29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

October 2 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 4 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

October 6 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk

October 10 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

October 11 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

November 4 – Boston, MA – Royale

November 5 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 6 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

November 7 – Nantucket, MA – The Muse

November 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

November 13 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

The MBTV livestream wasn't just a nostalgia trip — it signaled a full-circle moment for an artist whose career was launched in the MTV/TRL era of the early 2000s. By pairing the tour announcement with a reimagined version of the song that made her a star, Branch is leaning into her 25-year legacy while positioning the Everywhere and Back Again project as a bridge between her classic catalog and a new generation of collaborators.