Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Daughter’s ’Surreal’ Adoption

Millie Bobby Brown is looking back at the moment she knew she was going to be a mother.

During a recent podcast appearance, the Stranger Things star, 22, opened up about the "surreal" experience of adopting her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, nearly one year after announcing they had become parents, per People.

Reflecting on the "very thorough" experience, Brown admitted that she "will never forget" the "magical phone call" they received letting them know they were officially going to be parents to their baby girl.

"It was the most surreal feeling and yet we both knew in that moment, like that was... that we had found each other," she said. "Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl, 100% no doubt."

Despite the life-changing moment, the couple, who tied the knot in 2024, stayed present for the conversation. The Enola Holmes actress explained why she and Bongiovi didn't record the life-changing conversation for posterity.

"I think there's something so special about it because my whole life's recorded," she said. "My husband and I will never forget those words, where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways, that is why that should be recorded. It's like, almost like you had to be there."

Brown also recalled a poignant conversation she and Bongiovi had with another woman who was going through her own process of adopting a child.

"We were talking to someone, another adoptive mother, and it's like, there are two ways to have a baby, one through your stomach and one through your heart," she said. "And my girl was through my heart."

Brown and Bongiovi announced in August 2025 that they had adopted a "sweet baby girl" and were "beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." In November, the Enola Holmes actress explained why privacy for her daughter is so important and even why she has no plans to share details about her baby girl with the public.