NBA Commissioner Wants Kawhi Probe Done Before Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his desire to conclude the investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers before the upcoming season. Speaking at the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday (July 14), Silver emphasized the importance of resolving the probe into alleged salary cap circumvention involving Leonard and the Clippers. The investigation, which began last September, focuses on a $28 million no-show endorsement deal with the now-defunct company Aspiration.

The Clippers and the Toronto Raptors have halted a proposed trade involving Leonard due to the ongoing investigation. The trade, which would have sent Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several draft picks, remains in limbo. Both teams are waiting for the investigation's outcome, as any potential penalties could impact Leonard's contract and the trade's value.

Silver stated that the league did not pause the trade, but the parties involved chose to delay it due to the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's status. He also mentioned that the investigation should be completed this summer, allowing the league to make a decision before the season begins.

The Clippers have denied any wrongdoing, and team owner Steve Ballmer claimed to have been scammed by Aspiration's co-founder, who was sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Leonard also declared his innocence, stating that Aspiration still owes him money. The league's investigation could lead to penalties for the Clippers, including the loss of draft picks or fines, if they are found guilty of circumventing the salary cap.

The situation remains tense as the Clippers and Raptors, along with their fans, await the investigation's conclusion. Training camps are set to begin in two months.