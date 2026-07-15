Phoebe Bridgers Performs New Single 'Lost Boys' With A Child Band: Watch

By Will Mendelson

July 15, 2026

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (July 14) to premiere the television debut of her new single "Lost Boys."

The rocker made a surprise appearance on the show, in which she performed the new track with help from a band made up of kid and teen musicians.

The boygenius musician is slated to release Lost Weekend, her first solo album in six years, on Aug. 14.

Back in May, the Grammy winner debuted a number of new songs at a performance in Roswell, New Mexico.

The "Smoke Signals" singer played signature songs at the no-phones, private concert, such as "Motion Sickness." She also performed numerous new tracks, alongside a video short previewing her upcoming new album, per Pitchfork. One of the new songs allegedly detailed the death of her father in 2023, the last time she played a live solo show up until now.

In 2020, Bridgers released her latest album under her own name, Punisher.

Watch the full performance below.

Phoebe Bridgers
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