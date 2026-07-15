Senate Panel To Consider Blanche Nomination For Fulltime AG

Todd Blanche, President Trump's former personal lawyer, faces a critical Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today (Wednesday, July 15) as he seeks confirmation as the U.S. Attorney General. Blanche has served as Acting Attorney General since April, following the dismissal of Pam Bondi by President Trump. During the hearing, senators are questioning Blanche on several controversial issues, including his handling of the "anti-weaponization fund" and the release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The "anti-weaponization fund" proposed to allocate $1.8 billion to individuals claiming victimization by the Biden administration. Blanche initially supported the fund but later canceled it due to bipartisan criticism. Despite this, President Trump has suggested reviving the fund, which has drawn scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats. CNBC reports that Blanche is also under fire for his decision not to release millions of pages of Epstein-related documents, a move that has upset victims and lawmakers alike.

Blanche's tenure as Acting Attorney General has been marked by controversy, including accusations of politicizing the Justice Department to target Trump's adversaries. WBALTV notes that more than 1,200 Justice Department alumni oppose his nomination. Blanche has defended his actions, asserting that his leadership is restoring trust in the department.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, comprising 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, will play a decisive role in Blanche's confirmation. The outcome is uncertain, with key Republican senators, such as John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, expressing reservations. Boston 25 News highlights that if even one Republican votes against Blanche, his nomination could be derailed.