Senators Unveil Sweeping Russia Sanctions Bill

U.S. senators have introduced a comprehensive bipartisan bill aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia, following the sudden death of one of its main sponsors, Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill, which has been in development for over a year, seeks to pressure Moscow by cutting off revenue streams used in its war against Ukraine. It targets Russian political and military leaders, oligarchs, state-owned enterprises, and foreign companies supporting Russia's defense sector.

The legislation, which Graham announced just before his death, has received backing from the Trump administration. It includes mandatory sanctions on Russia's energy projects and financial institutions, and imposes tariffs on the top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, such as China and India. However, exemptions exist for countries reducing their dependency on Russian natural gas.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-sponsored the bill with Graham, expressed confidence that it could be passed before August. "This bill has been negotiated over almost two years," he said, noting the extensive bipartisan efforts involved. Senator Katie Britt highlighted Graham's excitement about the White House's support, calling it a significant achievement in his career.

Despite broad support, the bill's future remains uncertain. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has not committed to bringing it to the floor, citing ongoing evaluations. The bill must also pass the House, where potential objections could arise, especially if President Trump suggests expanding it to include additional targets like Iran and Hezbollah.

Blumenthal urged against reopening negotiations, emphasizing the current version's careful crafting. He stressed the importance of the bill in limiting Russia's ability to finance its military operations through oil and gas exports.