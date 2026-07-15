Travis Scott Faces Lawsuit Over 2024 Yacht Incident In Miami

The lawsuit states that Scott was angry and confrontational when he returned to the boat. Due to his behavior, the captain decided to cancel the rest of the charter and told everyone to exit the yacht. That's when Scott allegedly attacked the captain and threatened to kill him. Scott was also accused of attacking some of the yacht workers as they got off the boat. He allegedly shoved two employees with his shoulder and knocked one woman into a table. The rapper's security guard tried to calm him down, but Scott responded by firing him.



Scott allegedly prevented people from getting off the boat until police arrived. That's when the Miami-Dade Police Department detained him. Scott was arrested for trespassing after being given a warning for disorderly intoxication.



“The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, ‘It’s Miami,’" according to the arrest affidavit.



Prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Scott. However, the artist is now being sued in civil court. As of this report, Scott has not commented on the lawsuit.