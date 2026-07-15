Travis Scott Faces Lawsuit Over 2024 Yacht Incident In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2026
Travis Scott is facing legal action over an incident that went down on a yacht in Miami.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, July 14, the "Sicko Mode" rapper was sued by crew members who operated a yacht Scott chartered in Miami Beach in June 2024. Scott and his group were having a good time on the vessel until he tried to take out a jet ski on the water while he was allegedly inebriated. After the captain refused to let him take the jet ski, Scott ordered him to a nearby dock, where he jumped off and left his group for 30 minutes.
SLATER SCOOP: Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami.— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 20, 2024
The rapper is charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing. pic.twitter.com/4JiUjTJ7xO
The lawsuit states that Scott was angry and confrontational when he returned to the boat. Due to his behavior, the captain decided to cancel the rest of the charter and told everyone to exit the yacht. That's when Scott allegedly attacked the captain and threatened to kill him. Scott was also accused of attacking some of the yacht workers as they got off the boat. He allegedly shoved two employees with his shoulder and knocked one woman into a table. The rapper's security guard tried to calm him down, but Scott responded by firing him.
Scott allegedly prevented people from getting off the boat until police arrived. That's when the Miami-Dade Police Department detained him. Scott was arrested for trespassing after being given a warning for disorderly intoxication.
“The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, ‘It’s Miami,’" according to the arrest affidavit.
Prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Scott. However, the artist is now being sued in civil court. As of this report, Scott has not commented on the lawsuit.