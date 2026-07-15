U.S. Launches Daytime Strikes Against Iran

The United States launched a new wave of military strikes against Iran today (Wednesday, July 15), targeting military capabilities that Iran has used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command announced the strikes began at 6 a.m. Eastern Time, aiming to "further degrade military capabilities" of Iran.

In response, Iran claimed to have attacked U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait earlier this morning. According to reports, Jordan intercepted three Iranian missiles, while Kuwait intercepted six missiles and 33 drones. The escalating conflict has cast doubt over the future of a recent interim peace agreement that aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities after 60 days of negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint, handles around 20% of the world's oil traffic. Recent attacks and counterattacks have caused oil prices to rise, with Brent crude futures climbing to $85 per barrel. The situation has also led to increased war risk premiums for shipping through the strait.

Iran's retaliatory strikes targeted U.S. bases in several Gulf states, as reported by Iranian state media. The U.S. Central Command confirmed that American forces hit dozens of targets, including Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities.

The conflict has intensified tensions in the region, with both sides asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that peace talks with Iran would continue, although the ceasefire established in last month's peace deal has been scrapped.

The U.S. and Iran have issued conflicting accounts regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning the U.S. attacks as a "serious threat to international peace and security." The White House has yet to comment on the situation.