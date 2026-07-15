Why Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Kept Their Romance 'Private' For Months

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were dating long before they shared their relationship with the world.

In a new interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Blanco revealed new details about the beginning of his and Gomez's romance, including how they kept their relationship private for several months and the conversations they had before going public in December 2023, per People.

"We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months," the music producer said.

Before they made the decision to share their romance with the world, the Rare Beauty founder wanted to make sure her beau was totally on board with the everyone knowing about their relationship due to the increased scrutiny that their fame would bring. However, Blanco knew they would be fine because they were surrounded by supportive loved ones in their real life.

"And she asked me, 'Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends,'" he said. "And then I said, 'You know what? Screw it.' We're lucky because we both have friends and family we've known since before all this, and we're surrounded by a good group of people we love."

Gomez and Blanco got married in a romantic California ceremony on September 27, 2025, less than one year after announcing their engagement in December 2024. The Only Murders in the Building star appears to be enjoying wedded bliss with her I Said I Love You First collaborator, sharing snapshots on her life as "Mrs. Blanco" on Instagram in April.