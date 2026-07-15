Young Thug Reveals Dates For 'New Generation Tour' With NAV & YSL Artists

This will be Young Thug's first major tour in seven years. It will also mark his first cross-country trek since he was released from jail in 2024 following his tumultuous RICO trial. Since then, Thugger has taken the stage at several top-notch festivals, including Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill and ComplexCon in Las Vegas.



Fans can also expect Young Thug to perform songs from his most recent album, UY SCUTI. The album features songs like "Money On Money" with Future and other collaborations with Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist, Cardi B, T.I., and more.



Pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale now with general sales beginning this Friday, July 17. See the full list of tour dates below.



Young Thug's "The New Generation Tour" 2026



Sept. 1 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Sept. 5 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 8 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 13 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

Sept. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Sept. 25 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 4 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre

Oct. 14 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

Oct. 17 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

Oct. 21 — Łódź, PL @ Atlas Arena

Oct. 24 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena