Young Thug Reveals Dates For 'New Generation Tour' With NAV & YSL Artists
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2026
Young Thug is hitting the road for a brand-new tour with his YSL artists.
On Monday, July 13, the Atlanta native announced the plans for "The New Generation Tour" featuring himself, Tezzus, diamond*, 1300saint, iyrus, Yume, Biggs, Unky and special guest NAV. The tour will kick off on September 1 in Rogers, Ar. and continue to 18 major cities, including Boston, Minneapolis, New York City, Chicago, Tampa and more. The U.S. leg of the tour will conclude in Inglewood, Calif., on October 4, and will pick back up on October 14 in Amsterdam for the European leg.
This will be Young Thug's first major tour in seven years. It will also mark his first cross-country trek since he was released from jail in 2024 following his tumultuous RICO trial. Since then, Thugger has taken the stage at several top-notch festivals, including Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill and ComplexCon in Las Vegas.
Fans can also expect Young Thug to perform songs from his most recent album, UY SCUTI. The album features songs like "Money On Money" with Future and other collaborations with Lil Baby, Mariah The Scientist, Cardi B, T.I., and more.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale now with general sales beginning this Friday, July 17. See the full list of tour dates below.
Young Thug's "The New Generation Tour" 2026
Sept. 1 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Sept. 5 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 8 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 13 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
Sept. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
Sept. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
Sept. 25 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Sept. 29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Oct. 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 4 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre
Oct. 14 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
Oct. 17 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
Oct. 21 — Łódź, PL @ Atlas Arena
Oct. 24 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena