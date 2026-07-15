Zendaya Shows Off Heavenly Style In Angel-Inspired Red Carpet Look: Photos

Zendaya's angelic red carpet look is as epic as the story in her latest film.

The 29-year-old actress looked heaven-sent in an ethereal ensemble at the New York City premiere of her new film The Odyssey on Tuesday (July 14), wearing a plunging white strapless Matières Fécale gown, per E! News. While the dress itself is a show-stopping number, the stand-out statement piece of the ensemble were the feathered wings cascading out from the back of the gown. She paired the look with white structural heels and more than 30 carats worth of diamond jewelry from Chopard.

Speaking with E! on the carpet, the Euphoria star revealed that the ensemble has been on the metaphorical hanger for a while as her longtime stylist Law Roach "put this on hold a long time ago, like two years ago."

"We're usually on the same page," she said of their approach to fashion and collaboration. "We have gone back and forth a few times. It's family, so that's how we do it."