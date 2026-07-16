Blue Angels Reviewing Low Flight Over Pensacola Beach

The Blue Angels are conducting a review after a low-altitude flyover at Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday (July 15) sent chairs and umbrellas flying during the "Breakfast with the Blues" event. The incident, which occurred during the annual Pensacola Beach Air Show Week, involved a jet flying below its standard arrival profile, causing a disturbance on the beach.

Navy officials reported that the aircraft's low pass resulted in beach gear being tossed into the air, surprising many spectators. Witnesses described the flyover as unusually close, with some expressing amazement at the experience. "I've been coming for 10 years and I've never seen a pass like that in my life," said beachgoer Ashley Korn, according to WEAR News.

The Blue Angels, based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, emphasized that safety is their top priority. They are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver to ensure future operations comply with Navy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety standards. A spokesperson stated, "The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority."

The annual flyover event has been a tradition for decades, drawing up to 250,000 spectators each year. Despite the excitement, the Navy is taking the incident seriously to prevent similar occurrences in the future.