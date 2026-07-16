Children Vaccine Levels Rise But Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Childhood vaccination rates have shown a slight improvement but remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released today by the World Health Organization (WHO). The report highlights that 90% of infants worldwide received at least one dose of childhood vaccines in 2025, while 85% completed the full three-dose series. This marks a one percentage point increase from the previous year but is still one percentage point lower than the rates seen in 2019.

The WHO estimates that 13.5 million children did not receive any vaccines in their first year during 2025. This figure underscores the ongoing challenges in reaching all children with essential immunizations. Despite progress, significant disparities persist among countries, with low-income nations lagging behind in vaccination coverage.

The report also notes that measles remains a critical indicator of immunity gaps, with nearly 21 million children missing their routine first dose of the measles vaccine in 2025, compared to 19 million in 2019. The WHO emphasizes the importance of addressing these gaps to prevent outbreaks and reduce child mortality.

Efforts to improve global vaccination coverage continue, with initiatives like the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) aiming to enhance vaccine access and delivery worldwide. However, challenges such as conflict, inadequate investment in immunization programs, and vaccine shortages persist, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

For more detailed information, the WHO's comprehensive report can be accessed here. Additionally, UNICEF's data on global immunization efforts is available here.