Drake Congratulates New Students At Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

By Tony M. Centeno

July 16, 2026

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake decided to welcome the new class of Kai Cenat's Streamer University with a few surprises from himself and his OVO team.

After the prominent streamer recently selected the new batch of students, Kai Cenat hosted orientation with a very special message from Drizzy. The video began with a warm welcome, followed by some words of encouragement.

“Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators," Drake said. "I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity. I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things."

“On behalf of us at OVO, I left you something — well, actually, I left you a few things — in your rooms," he concluded.

One of the new students, Twitch streamer Madi2hottyy, revealed what Drake included in their gift boxes. The care package included two bottles of cologne, samples of his Nike Nocta clothing line, a pack of Pokémon cards, and more gifts.

Kai Cenat recently brought back his popular Streamer University program for a second year following his lengthy break from streaming. The five-day program allows smaller streamers to gain more knowledge about how to keep a consistent audience, gives them opportunities to create viral content with professional creators, and more. This year's program is a little longer than the inaugural event, which only lasted 3 to 4 days.

Drake recently found success with streaming in the months leading up to his new albums. He livestreamed several episodes of his ICEMAN series on YouTube, where he debuted new music from his three albums. He's also connected with other popular streamers, including Aiden Ross and xQc.

Check out more reactions to Drake's gifts at Streamer University below.

Drake
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