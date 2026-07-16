Drake Congratulates New Students At Kai Cenat’s Streamer University
By Tony M. Centeno
July 16, 2026
Drake decided to welcome the new class of Kai Cenat's Streamer University with a few surprises from himself and his OVO team.
After the prominent streamer recently selected the new batch of students, Kai Cenat hosted orientation with a very special message from Drizzy. The video began with a warm welcome, followed by some words of encouragement.
“Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators," Drake said. "I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity. I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things."
Drake had a video message for the participants of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 👀pic.twitter.com/sLPlRqEMjY— Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 15, 2026
“On behalf of us at OVO, I left you something — well, actually, I left you a few things — in your rooms," he concluded.
One of the new students, Twitch streamer Madi2hottyy, revealed what Drake included in their gift boxes. The care package included two bottles of cologne, samples of his Nike Nocta clothing line, a pack of Pokémon cards, and more gifts.
Kai Cenat recently brought back his popular Streamer University program for a second year following his lengthy break from streaming. The five-day program allows smaller streamers to gain more knowledge about how to keep a consistent audience, gives them opportunities to create viral content with professional creators, and more. This year's program is a little longer than the inaugural event, which only lasted 3 to 4 days.
Drake recently found success with streaming in the months leading up to his new albums. He livestreamed several episodes of his ICEMAN series on YouTube, where he debuted new music from his three albums. He's also connected with other popular streamers, including Aiden Ross and xQc.
Check out more reactions to Drake's gifts at Streamer University below.
Drake left care packages in everyone’s rooms at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 🤯🔥— Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 16, 2026
Twitch streamer @madi2hottyy showed everything that was inside, including cologne, Nike clothing and more 🎁 pic.twitter.com/8IAUjUQTLN
DuB was heated after finding out Drake’s gift to the Streamer University students was just his cologne and not the full OVO haul he was expecting 😭🦉— keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) July 15, 2026
“aye Drake you on sum bullsh-t, you a multi-millionaire” pic.twitter.com/YePhXI2AdU
Lizzo makes it clear she’s Team Drake and gets hyped after finding out he sent her a full OVO package for Streamer University 🦉🔥— keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) July 15, 2026
“do I get OVO sh*t? that’s all I wanna know” pic.twitter.com/K4CN7NMSi8