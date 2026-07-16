Earthquake Rattles Yellowstone National Park Near Supervolcano

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake shook Yellowstone National Park on Thursday (July 16), with the epicenter just seven miles from the Yellowstone caldera—an ancient supervolcano long monitored by scientists. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 7:20 a.m. local time, four miles beneath the surface, and was felt up to 30 miles away along the Yellowstone River in Wyoming.

The USGS considers the earthquake "weak" on the Modified Mercalli intensity scale, and there have been no reports of injuries or damage. This event marks the largest earthquake in the Yellowstone area so far in 2026. However, experts stress that such earthquakes are common in the region. Yellowstone averages between 1,500 and 2,500 earthquakes each year, with many happening in swarms where ground deformation and seismic activity overlap.

Despite concerns about the nearby supervolcano, scientists say the recent quake does not signal any immediate danger.

Recent advances in technology, including an AI-assisted deep-learning model called EQTransformer, have allowed the USGS to identify more earthquakes than previously recorded in the area. A study found more than 86,000 undetected quakes from 2008 to 2022, though many were too small to be felt.

Other geothermal features in the park, such as Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin, have seen occasional eruptions, but these are not related to volcanic threats. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, a partnership between the USGS, Yellowstone National Park, universities, and state geological surveys, continues close monitoring of seismic and volcanic activity. Rcent ground uplift near Norris Geyser Basin is likely part of a long-term pattern and does not indicate increased risk.