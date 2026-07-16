Eminem’s Ex-Wife Arrested After She Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

The bite was deep enough to make the officer bleed. Police on the scene said they had to use a taser on Scott to get her to stop biting. Once she calmed down, police took her out of the residence. However, she still managed to kick another officer backward on his left shin. Paramedics arrived at the home to treat the officer's bite and took Scott away on a gurney. She was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. Police placed her under arrest for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.



This is just Scott's latest run-in with police within the past few months. Back in May, she was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she allegedly crashed into a parked car in her hometown of Chesterfield. At the time, she had just pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors stemming from a previous car crash in February.



As of this report, Scott's estranged family members, including her daughter Hailie Jade, ex-husband Eminem, and niece Alaina Scott, have yet to publicly comment on her recent string of arrests.