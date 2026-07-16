ESPY Awards Highlight Best Athletic Performances

The 2026 ESPY Awards, held on Wednesday (July 15) at the Lincoln Center in New York City, celebrated outstanding achievements in sports. Hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez, the event recognized athletes across various categories.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks was a standout, winning Best Athlete in Men's Sports, Best NBA Player, and Best Championship Performance. The Knicks also took home the award for Best Team, further cementing their successful year. ESPN reports that Brunson's teammate, OG Anunoby, won Best Play for his game-winning tip-in during the NBA Finals.

In women's sports, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces was honored as Best Athlete and Best WNBA Player. Myles Garrett from the Los Angeles Rams received the Best NFL Player award, while Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was named Best MLB Player.

Other notable winners included Lionel Messi as Best Soccer Player, Carlos Alcaraz as Best Tennis Player, Scottie Scheffler as Best Golfer, and Lando Norris as Best Driver. Terence Crawford was recognized as Best Fighter.

The Best Breakthrough Athlete award went to Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, who delivered a remarkable performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Bleacher Report highlights that the ESPYs also honored Stephen Curry with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and Jim Abbott with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The event was a celebration of athletic excellence and memorable sports moments from the past year. As the sports calendar resumes, fans can look forward to more thrilling competitions, including the MLB's return and the start of the Open Championship.