Ex-Guns N’ Roses Drummer Frank Ferrer Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose

Setting the record straight.

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer opened up about what he thinks fans misunderstand about band frontman Axl Rose.

The musician, who left the rock group in March 2025, worked with Rose for two decades.

"People misunderstand that he's a mean guy," Ferrer told Rolling Stone on July 10. "I think the world thinks that he's a scary, mean guy. And he's the complete opposite. He doesn't suffer fools, so that might piss people of. But he's generous and super funny and worried about us all the time, worried about, 'Hey, guys, how you doing today? Hey, Frank, are you okay?' It's that kind of stuff constantly. I wish they could know him the way I know him. He's a great musician, great singer, but he's a good man."

Ferrer departed the band amicably, per the outlet, and revealed that he's open to collaborating once more with Rose.

"I think it was just, things change," the drummer candidly shared. "Nothing stays the same, that's all. I don't expect anything. But I'm sure that one day Axl and I will hook up, hang out and maybe play together, maybe not. I don't know. There's no animosity. None."