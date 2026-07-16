Gracie Abrams didn't just preview her new album — she handed listeners the keys to it.

The GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter stepped behind the mic for the "iHeartRadio Album Preview with Gracie Abrams featuring Daughter from Hell Presented by Capital One," a one-hour radio takeover that broadcast Thursday July 16th, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT across iHeartRadio's Pop and select Hot AC stations, with a simulcast on iHeartRadio's digital station Hit Nation. The special gave fans an exclusive first listen to Daughter from Hell before its official release on Friday, July 17th.

From the opening minutes, it was clear this wasn't a typical album rollout. Abrams took full ownership of the hour, walking listeners track by track through the stories behind the songs — the writing sessions, the moments that inspired specific lyrics, and what it felt like to finally have the record ready for the world. Hearing her narrate her own album, in her own words, gave the preview a warmth that a standard interview format rarely captures.

The most personal thread of the night came from the fans themselves. In the lead-up to the broadcast, iHeartRadio invited listeners to head to Hit Nation and use the talkback feature to share the biggest lessons they'd learned in their 20s, along with questions for Abrams. Those submissions became part of the fabric of the special, with Abrams reading and reacting to fan reflections in real time throughout the hour — a fitting companion piece to an album that, by its title alone, promises its own reckoning with that same chapter of life.

The takeover capped off a run of hometown energy for the album cycle: iHeartRadio New York's Z100 hosted an Album Preview Party for fans the night before, on July 15, giving New York listeners an early in-person moment ahead of the national broadcast.

What's Next?

The celebration doesn't stop with this broadcast. On Friday, July 17 — release day for Daughter from Hell — iHeartRadio's New Music Friday will spotlight select tracks and audio pulled directly from this album preview special across pop stations across the country.

Reflecting on the night ahead of the broadcast, Abrams said the format felt like the right way to introduce this particular era of her music. "This album means so much to me, and every song tells a story. Hosting my own radio show with iHeartRadio gives me the chance to introduce this music in a way that feels personal. I love that fans can be part of the conversation and share their experiences."

Daughter from Hell is out everywhere Friday, July 17th.

See clips from Gracie's album preview below: