Fans of Gracie Abrams were in for a delightful surprise at the iHeartRadio Album Preview Party held on Wednesday (July 15th). The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter hosted a special event to give fans an exclusive first listen to her new album, 'Daughter from Hell,' ahead of its official release on Friday (July 17).

The event, presented by Capital One, took place at iHeartRadio's studio where lucky fans heard the album in its entirety. Access was granted through on-air giveaways, with additional opportunities for Capital One cardholders.

For those who missed this exclusive fan preview, Thursday, July 16, iHeartRadio will present the "iHeartRadio Album Preview with Gracie Abrams featuring Daughter from Hell Presented by Capital One," giving listeners an exclusive first listen to songs from Abrams' upcoming album before it officially arrives on Friday, July 17. The one-hour special will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT across iHeartRadio Pop (CHR) and select Hot AC stations nationwide, while also streaming on Hit Nation, iHeartRadio's digital station. Hosted by Abrams herself, the special offers much more than an early listen. Throughout the broadcast, the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter shares the stories behind the making of Daughter from Hell, reflects on the inspiration behind the songs, and previews several unreleased tracks before fans can stream the full album.

Plus, iHeartRadio's New Music Friday will feature select tracks and audio highlights from the special on Friday (July 17th)!