Hegseth Weighs In On Blue Angels Flyover At Florida Beach

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has commented on a recent low-altitude flyover by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach, Florida. The event, which occurred on Wednesday (July 15), is under review by Navy officials to ensure compliance with safety standards set by the Navy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

During the flyover, an F/A-18 Super Hornet flew unusually low over a crowded beach, causing beach chairs and umbrellas to be blown about. According to Stars and Stripes, the maneuver awed spectators but also raised safety concerns. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting the Navy to conduct a safety assessment. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao stated that the review resulted in no reprimands.

In response to the incident, Hegseth posted on X, "The flyovers will continue until morale improves," while the White House shared images of the flyover with the caption, "It's okay to love America." The Blue Angels, based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, emphasized that the safety of the community, spectators, and pilots is their top priority.

The flyover was part of the annual Pensacola Beach Air Show, which draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. The Blue Angels have been performing at this event for decades, celebrating their 80th anniversary this year.