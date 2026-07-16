How To Listen To The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Between Spain And Argentina

Spain and Argentina will compete for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The highly anticipated match marks Spain’s first final appearance since the team’s historic 2010 victory, while Argentina aims to defend its title and become the first nation in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can listen to every minute of the action live on iHeartRadio.

How To Listen Live On iHeartRadio

Fans can follow the final match live by listening on the iHeartRadio app.

To listen:

Open the iHeartRadio app.

Search for World Cup.

Select the official World Cup Station.

Press Play to hear the match live.

You can also tune in through your connected car, smart speaker, desktop, or tablet, making it easy to follow every moment wherever you are.

Coverage includes:

Live play-by-play

Pregame analysis

Halftime coverage

Postgame reaction

Expert commentary

Breaking tournament news and updates

Spain vs Argentina Preview

Spain secured its place in the final after a commanding 2-0 win against France in the semifinals, maintaining an impressive defensive record throughout the tournament by conceding only one goal in seven matches. Spain has recorded six consecutive victories since a scoreless draw in the group stage and is aiming for its second World Cup trophy.

Argentina reached the final with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over England, with Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scoring in the match’s closing moments. Argentina’s path to the final has been marked by consistent late-game heroics and standout performances from Lionel Messi, who leads the tournament with eight goals and has set a new all-time World Cup scoring record.

The final will also feature a unique storyline: Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal will face off against Messi for the first time on the international stage, nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in a viral charity photo shoot.

Fans around the world are preparing for what promises to be a historic final. The winner will not only claim the World Cup trophy but also set new milestones in international football.