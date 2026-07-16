Jason Newsted Reveals Why Metallica Suddenly Stopped A Show: Watch

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted got candid about the time the band was forced to stop a show for a wild reason.

"We're playing a few songs and all of a sudden, it's a dart," the musician recently told Rolling Stone about the incident, which took place in the late 1980s. "I look over and... another one. I go, 'Dude,' the no-words communication thing."

Newsted explained that the venue where they played the show in question had pushed the stage closer to the seats, making the fans in upper-level seats essentially right above the stage.

After darts almost hit bandmate James Hetfield, Newsted recalled that the frontman exclaimed, "What the f---!"

"So he stops it, that was maybe the fourth time I remember that we ever stopped a show, and it was usually for something like this," Newsted continued. "Anyway, stuff does get thrown on the stage for sure."

The rocker praised the venue security guards, who identified the perpetrators and escorted them out along with local sheriffs.

Newsted joined Metallica in 1986 and played with the iconic heavy metal band until his departure from the group in 2001. In 2009, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with his former bandmates, in which they performed together for the first in nearly a decade.

Watch the clip below.