JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' To Beef With Other Female Rappers
By Tony M. Centeno
July 16, 2026
JT is over all the drama between her and other female rappers.
In a new cover story NYLON published on Wednesday, July 15, the former City Girl spoke on numerous topics from her upcoming solo album, Club Cheetah, to her recent collaboration with pop star Zara Larsson, "Pretty Ugly (Remix)." Later on in the chat, JT touches on the much-needed break she took in 2024 and why she feels she's above the beef she was involved with last year.
“Shout out to all the female rappers, but I’m so tired of fighting in that space,” she explained.
“We have created such a dark energy over the years that’s making it so hard for all of us," she continued. "I’m too pretty for that. I don’t want that to be the thing people think about me overall. But, if a b***h wants to take it there, we can.”
JT was one of several female rappers who got dragged by Cardi B on her recent album AM I THE DRAMA? On the track "Magnet," Cardi called JT a fake friend and referred to her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert's flamboyant style.
"Now let's talk about this hating-ass b***h, ungrateful-ass b***h," Cardi raps. "I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-ass b***h/Fake friend-ass b***h, a clown-ass b***h."
The Miami native fired back with her own spicy diss track in which she called Bardi "a flop and a ugly ass Selena." She also went off on Cardi and her sister, Hennessy, on social media. Despite all the back-and-forth, it seems like JT is over it all and plans to enter into the next phase of her career drama-free.
Read the entire interview with JT here.