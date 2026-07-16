JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' To Beef With Other Female Rappers

“We have created such a dark energy over the years that’s making it so hard for all of us," she continued. "I’m too pretty for that. I don’t want that to be the thing people think about me overall. But, if a b***h wants to take it there, we can.”



JT was one of several female rappers who got dragged by Cardi B on her recent album AM I THE DRAMA? On the track "Magnet," Cardi called JT a fake friend and referred to her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert's flamboyant style.



"Now let's talk about this hating-ass b***h, ungrateful-ass b***h," Cardi raps. "I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-ass b***h/Fake friend-ass b***h, a clown-ass b***h."



The Miami native fired back with her own spicy diss track in which she called Bardi "a flop and a ugly ass Selena." She also went off on Cardi and her sister, Hennessy, on social media. Despite all the back-and-forth, it seems like JT is over it all and plans to enter into the next phase of her career drama-free.



Read the entire interview with JT here.