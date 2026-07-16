Julia Garner & Mark Foster Reportedly Separate After 6 Years Of Marriage

Julia Garner and Mark Foster have reportedly split after more than six years of marriage.

In a report published on Thursday (July 16), a source told People that the Weapons actress, 32, and the Foster the People frontman, 42, have separated after more than half a decade of marriage.

Page Six also reported that the pair were last seen together in public in October 2025 when attending an afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and Garner was spotted without her wedding ring while out for a walk on the Fourth of July.

Garner and Foster first met in 2013 but didn't begin dating until reconnecting five years later on Instagram. The Ozark star previously opened up to Vogue about the musician's romantic proposal, revealing he popped the question in 2019 after reading a poem he had written for her. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a New York City courthouse later that year, and her new husband surprised her by performing an original song for their first dance called "Lovers in a Stream."

"Mark wrote, produced, and sang it," she told the magazine. "It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I've ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I've ever had."