KISS Announces All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute Show During Kruise Weekend

KISS have announced that a special all-star concert tribute to late bandmate Ace Frehley will take place at the 2026 KISS Kruise in Las Vegas.

"The Ace Frehley All-Star Tribute will be a one-night-only celebration of the Spaceman and a moment in KISStory," a press release stated, per Loudwire. "Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer will come together alongside special guest artists to honor Ace's lasting impact on KISS and rock and roll. Each current member of KISS has personally selected and will individually perform a song as part of the tribute, creating a rare and deeply personal honoring of Ace's legacy. The set will feature songs spanning every era of his career and surprises fans must be there to witness."

The annual KISS Kruise event will take place Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Frehley, a founding member of the band, died last October at age 74 following a fall at his home.

"We are devastated by the passing of Ace," the rock group posted on X of their former bandmate at the time. "He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history."