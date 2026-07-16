Lana Del Rey Teases 'Beautiful' Companion Album To Upcoming Record 'Stove'

Lana Del Rey has not one, but two new albums on the way.

On Wednesday (July 15), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed in a lengthy note on Instagram that her long-awaited upcoming record Stove also has a "companion album" that is nearly complete. She explained that Stove "is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be - a classic album if I may say" but that new ideas inspired her to keep writing until she had a whole new record to accompany it.

"And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album... A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required - and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren't working was just because of me. I'm grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it."

The Ultraviolence artist, who said she needs another month to finish the new record before she can send both albums to vinyl, thanked fans for their own patience for new music. Her most recent album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released in 2023.

"Thank you for waiting," she said. "It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over. When life decides to send you down another river, it's not really your choice and it's truly an adventure of its own."

While Del Rey's post appears to include the album artwork for both albums, Pitchfork reports, the title of the companion record as well as a release date for both have not been revealed.