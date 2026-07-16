Lawmakers Propose Marijuana Bill To End Federal Ban

A group of Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon, Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York, has introduced the "Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act" (CAOA). This bill aims to end the federal ban on marijuana by removing it from the list of controlled substances. This move would allow states to create their own cannabis laws without federal interference.

The bill, filed on Thursday (July 16), proposes to deschedule cannabis, which means it would no longer be classified under the Controlled Substances Act. This action is seen as a significant step toward comprehensive cannabis reform. According to Marijuana Moment, the legislation also includes provisions to expunge past cannabis-related convictions and restore access to housing, jobs, and civil rights for those affected by previous cannabis laws.

The bill introduces a federal tax on marijuana, with revenue directed towards creating a Department of Justice Cannabis Justice Office. This office would manage funds for job training, reentry programs, and legal aid for communities harmed by prohibition. Schumer emphasized that the bill is necessary to correct historical injustices and invest in public health and safety.

The CAOA has garnered support from 17 original cosponsors, including Senators Michael Bennet, John Fetterman, and Elizabeth Warren. However, the bill is expected to face challenges in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where there is opposition to marijuana rescheduling.

The introduction of the CAOA comes amid ongoing discussions about cannabis reform in the United States. While the Trump administration has proposed rescheduling cannabis to a lower classification, the CAOA aims for full descheduling. As reported by Tax Foundation, the bill also includes an excise tax on cannabis, starting at 10% and increasing to 25% over five years.