Lettuce Sold At Taco Bell Possible Cyclosporiasis Source

By iHeartRadio

July 16, 2026

Taco Bell Being Investigated As Possible Link To Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating shredded iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms as a potential source of a cyclosporiasis outbreak. This parasitic illness has sickened thousands across 34 states, with clusters identified in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. According to the CDC, nearly 7,000 cases have been reported, with Michigan confirming 3,309 cases. The illness, caused by the cyclospora parasite, leads to severe diarrhea, bloating, and nausea.

The CDC has linked at least 400 cases across the four states as part of a multistate outbreak. However, the agency suspects multiple outbreaks from different sources are occurring simultaneously. NBC News reports that Michigan health officials first flagged lettuce and salad greens as potential sources based on interviews with over 1,000 affected individuals.

Federal and state health officials are also examining whether Taco Bell restaurants played a role in the outbreak. The Washington Post notes that the CDC has identified a link among four Midwestern states, indicating a common source in multiple outbreaks.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing its investigation into multiple produce items, including lettuce. Taco Bell has voluntarily removed certain ingredients from some locations as a precaution. Despite these efforts, no single product, restaurant, or supplier has been officially identified as the source, and no recalls have been issued.

The CDC advises washing fresh produce under running water and peeling fruits and vegetables to reduce the risk of contamination. Cooking is the only method to effectively kill the parasite. The investigation is ongoing, and more cases are expected to be reported through August.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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