Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘Back To Basics Tour’ With Gym Class Heroes & More

Lupe Fiasco has been on the road throughout the summer. Back in May, he rolled through several cities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Food & Liquor. He began in Sacramento and performed in other major cities until he reached his hometown of Chicago. Since then, Lupe has also dropped a fresh project. He released his latest album, Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble (Live from Miami Beach). The live album features instrumental arrangements of classic tracks like “Kick Push,” “Go Go Gadget Flow,” “Paris, Tokyo,” and “Superstar,” from his performance with the Nu Deco Ensemble in Miami Beach earlier this year.



Artist presale tickets for Lupe Fiasco's upcoming tour are available now. General onsale tickets begin this Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Check out the full list of dates below.



Sept. 10: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion +

Sept. 11: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE +

Sept. 17: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom +

Sept. 18: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

Sept. 23: Minneapolis, MN – Armory +

Sept. 24: Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha +

Sept. 26: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors

Sept. 27: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit +

Sept. 30: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

Oct. 1: San Antonio, TX – The Espee +

Oct. 2: Lemoore, CA – Tachi Palace Casino Resort +

Oct. 3: Henderson, NV – M Resort Pool +

Oct. 10: Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino +

Oct. 11: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues +

Oct. 14: Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall +

Oct. 15: La Crosse, WI – La Crosse Center +

Oct. 24: Apopka, FL – Apopka Amphitheater +

Oct. 25: Pinellas Park, FL – England Brothers Park +



+ with B.o.B.