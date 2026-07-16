Madonna Turned ‘Mourning Into Music’ After Multiple Family Losses

Madonna channeled her grief into her passion for music after suffering multiple losses within her family in recent years.

After experiencing back-to-back deaths in her family in 2024, the "Vogue" singer reportedly got to work creating her new album Confessions II, which finally dropped earlier this month. A source close to the singer told Page Six that Madonna and co-producer Stuart Price "really hunkered down in the studio and wrote the album," adding that "she was really locked in" making the record.

The Queen of Pop, 67, turned her "mourning into music" after her stepmother Joan Ciccone passed away in 2024 at 81 from "very aggressive cancer," the outlet reports, and the tragedies continued a few weeks later when her younger brother Christopher Ciccone died at 63, also after a battle with cancer. Her older brother Anthony Ciccone also passed away a year prior at 66.

Her work on the album, a long-awaited continuation of her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, paid off as it recently ranked at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, a historic achievement as she became the first female artist to earn a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades. She commemorated the success in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am By the incredible reception Confessions on a Dance Floor has received," she wrote. "Thank you - to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my fans. The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I'm still pinching myself. I can't believe it's # 1 all around the world. My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love!"