Man Tried To Rob A Bank With Stolen Kitten, Gets Arrested

A Maryland man was arrested after allegedly stealing a kitten from a Beltsville pet store and attempting to use her during a failed bank robbery on Monday (July 13). The suspect entered Pet Supplies Plus on Baltimore Avenue, grabbed a three-month-old tuxedo kitten named Magnolia, and ran out before heading to a nearby PNC Bank.

Witnesses and security camera footage described the man as wearing a light-colored T-shirt and a black beanie when he took Magnolia from her adoption area. Employees told WRC that the man had visited the store almost daily for weeks, always showing interest in the kitten.

After leaving the pet store, the suspect crossed the parking lot to the bank, where he asked a manager to hold Magnolia while he wrote a note. He then handed a teller a note demanding cash.. The attempted robbery was unsuccessful, and Prince George’s County police arrived within minutes to arrest the man at the scene. Magnolia was found safe in the manager’s office, unharmed by the ordeal.

Stephanie Stullich of Beltsville Community Cats, the rescue group caring for Magnolia, told the news station that she received a call from the pet shop about the theft and saw numerous police cars arriving. "I thought, 'Wow, that's a heck of a response for a stolen cat,' but then I realized they all were going down to the bank," Stullich said.

Police confirmed there were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing. Magnolia is back with Beltsville Community Cats and remains available for adoption. The rescue described her as "sweet, playful, and always purring," and hopes her story will help her find a loving home.