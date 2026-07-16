More Than 100 Dems Vote To End Israel Aid

On Wednesday (July 15), over 100 House Democrats voted in favor of an amendment to cut U.S. aid to Israel, marking a significant shift in the party's stance on the issue. The amendment, introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, proposed slashing $3.3 billion in aid to Israel. Despite its failure, with a vote of 314-104, the proposal highlighted a growing divide within the Democratic Party over U.S.-Israel relations.

The amendment, which would have cut off all funds in the State Department's budget for Israel, drew support from 103 Democrats, including prominent figures like Nancy Pelosi of California and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. According to NBC News, Pelosi stated that while she supports a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, the current approach needs reevaluation. Clark echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the status quo is untenable.

The amendment faced opposition from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who voted against it, citing concerns about its broad scope potentially affecting humanitarian aid. Jeffries, who represents a significant Jewish community in Brooklyn, emphasized the need for a more nuanced approach to U.S.-Israel relations.

Politico reports that the vote reflects growing grassroots pressure within the Democratic Party to reassess its stance on Israel, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts in Gaza. Progressive leaders like Greg Casar of Texas have been vocal about ending U.S. military aid to Israel, arguing that it contributes to regional instability.

The amendment's failure does not mark the end of the debate. As The Hill notes, the issue is expected to remain contentious, with more progressive voices gaining influence within the party. The vote underscores a significant shift in Democratic attitudes towards Israel, with implications for future U.S. foreign policy.