NY Post: Sen Gallego Had Sexual Relations With Two House Staffers

The New York Post has reported that Arizona Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego was involved in sexual relationships with at least two House staffers. According to the Post, these relationships were consensual and occurred while Gallego was unmarried. There are no allegations of harassment. The report follows a complaint against Gallego by Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who accused him of inappropriate advances and campaign finance violations. However, last month, the Senate Ethics Committee found no evidence to support these claims.

The Post's report suggests that Gallego's "very flirtatious" habits might pose further challenges for him, especially given his potential 2028 presidential candidacy. Congressional rules do not prohibit relationships between lawmakers and staffers, but there is a push to ban them following sexual assault claims against former Congressman Eric Swalwell.

The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed Luna's complaint, which focused on alleged campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct, stating they found no evidence of wrongdoing. Gallego responded to the dismissal by calling the allegations "right-wing conspiracies." Despite the controversies, some believe Gallego still has aspirations for the presidency.