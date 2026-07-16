Overhaul Of The President's House Site On Independence Mall Complete

The overhaul of the President's House Site on Independence Mall in Philadelphia is complete, with significant changes to the exhibits that have sparked controversy. The new displays, installed overnight on Tuesday (July 14), reduce the space dedicated to the nine enslaved individuals who lived there during President George Washington's time. This change follows a legal battle between the city of Philadelphia and the federal government over what should be displayed.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker criticized the federal government for acting "under the cover of darkness" to make these changes. She emphasized that the federal government's actions violate community trust and vowed to fight for the restoration of the original exhibits. The new panels emphasize broader American history and Washington's evolving views on slavery. They note that while Washington condemned slavery as "wicked" and "cruel," he also signed the Fugitive Slave Act, which allowed slaveholders to recapture escaped slaves.

The changes have been met with criticism from historians, activists, and visitors. According to WPVI, critics argue that the new panels whitewash the history of slavery. Michael Coard, an attorney and founder of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, expressed outrage, questioning the precedent set by these changes.

The Trump administration, which initiated the changes, defended the new exhibits, stating that they are "full of historical context." The Department of the Interior emphasized that the panels acknowledge the evils of slavery and highlight momentous events at the site. However, the new displays omit certain details present in the original exhibits, such as a map of slave trade routes.

The city of Philadelphia plans to seek a rehearing of the appeals court's decision that allowed the federal government to make these changes. Mayor Parker stated that the ruling raises important questions about the federal government's conduct. Volunteers with Old City Remembers continue to share the stories of the enslaved individuals, reading them from binders at the site.

The President's House Site, which opened in 2010, serves as a memorial to the nine enslaved people who lived there. Despite the changes, a stone wall listing their names remains on display. The city and advocacy groups continue to explore legal options to challenge the changes and ensure the complete history is told.