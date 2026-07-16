Pop Punk Icon Performed Famous Hit At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

New details continue to emerge about Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce, including the iconic pop punk rocker who reportedly performed during the nuptials.

Pat McAfee, a former NFL player who attended the July 3 ceremony, recently revealed on his ESPN show that Avril Lavigne took the stage during the festivities for an "awesome" rendition of her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi," per Us Weekly. She was one of several musicians who performed throughout the night alongside artists like Paul McCartney, who sang a classic Beatles tune, and Swift's longtime pal Stevie Nicks.

"To be clear, those musicians ... really cool," McAfee said. "Like, one would just call out the other and then they would come up and they would just do their s---."

As for the wedding itself, McAfee described the night as "the most spectacular evening I have ever been a part of" while keeping additional details about the "grand" event to himself.

"I don't want to give away too much, but it was the greatest night of all time," he said. "My wife and I had a blast. They absolutely showcased that they are in love; it was very obvious."

Swift and Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 and celebrated with their 1,000 guests, which included family, friends, colleagues and more like Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.