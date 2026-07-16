Post Malone Revealed As 2026 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Headliner

Post Malone is slated to take the stage to headline the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony.

The F-1 Trillion artist, 31, joins Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, BTS, Coldplay and more in the growing, all-star lineup of the closing ceremony. The event will take place on Sunday (July 19) MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (the venue is temporarily dubbed New York New Jersey Stadium in honor of the FIFA World Cup).

World Cup officials declared as Post Malone was revealed as the headliner on Wednesday (July 15), “the biggest [FIFA World Cup] in history deserves the biggest send-off.” The show reportedly begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Kick off is set for 90 minutes later at 3 p.m. ET. The closing ceremony caps a 39-day event “that united the world,” spanning Canada, Mexico and the U.S., FIFA noted.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement in a press release, “at a time when sport, culture, and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists.

“We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds,” Infantino said. “The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

Tune into iHeartRadio for live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.