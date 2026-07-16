President Trump Delivers Primetime Speech On Election Security

President Donald Trump delivered a primetime speech on Thursday (July 16) evening, focusing on election security and integrity and alleged foreign interference, with a particular emphasis on China’s role. The address, broadcast from the East Room of the White House, comes as the administration increases efforts to highlight concerns about U.S. election security ahead of the November midterms.

During his speech, President Trump referenced intelligence reports collected during his first term, claiming that China carried out what he called the largest compromise of election data in history, allegedly accessing 220 million U.S. voter files containing names, addresses, phone numbers, and political party preferences. He further alleged that elements within the U.S. government—the so-called “deep state”—downplayed China’s meddling, which he said undermined both his first term and the 2020 election, as well as the 2018 midterms. President Trump also stated Americans have been misled about the security of the country’s election infrastructure.

President Trump’s speech represents a continuation of his claims that fraud and foreign meddling contributed to his 2020 reelection loss. The White House and Justice Department are now leading a broad search for evidence to support these allegations, extending the effort to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and intelligence agencies.

Trump also said that he unclassified a trove of files with data relating to his claims that were gathered by the White House Government Transparency Task Force along with the staff of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

President Trump also repeated calls for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a proposed voter ID law requiring proof of citizenship and increased sharing of voter rolls between states and the federal government. The bill has stalled in the Senate, with critics arguing it could limit participation by introducing new hurdles for registered voters.

Looking ahead, President Trump indicated that further action may be taken to secure election infrastructure, and he urged lawmakers to adopt stricter voting laws before the upcoming midterms. It remains to be seen whether new evidence concerning foreign interference will be made public, or if the administration will push for additional legislative changes in response to these allegations.