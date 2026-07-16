President Trump Fires U.S. Attorney After Appointment

President Donald Trump dismissed newly appointed U.S. Attorney Roger Rogoff for the Western District of Washington just an hour after his appointment on Wednesday (July 15). Rogoff, a former King County Superior Court judge and longtime federal prosecutor, was appointed by federal judges due to the vacancy left unfilled for nearly three years.

The appointment was made under Section 546(d), which allows district court judges to appoint a U.S. attorney when the position remains vacant. However, President Trump fired Rogoff, citing a lack of consultation with the administration. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X that the judges "abandoned" the usual process of consulting with the administration, which ensures the appointee is qualified to serve.

Rogoff, who had been preparing to meet with Charles Neil Floyd, the former interim U.S. attorney, expressed disappointment but not surprise at the firing. He is considering legal action, stating, "Being U.S. attorney is the best job there is for a prosecutor."

The position has seen a series of interim appointments since Nick Brown's resignation in June 2023. Floyd, initially appointed as interim U.S. attorney, was not confirmed by the Senate, leading to the judges' decision to appoint Rogoff.

Washington Senator Patty Murray criticized the firing, describing Rogoff as "eminently qualified" and condemning the administration's approach. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the courts and the Trump administration over judicial appointments.

Rogoff, who served as the director of the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations and has a long history in law enforcement, remains hopeful about his career despite the setback. The future of the U.S. attorney position for the Western District of Washington remains uncertain.