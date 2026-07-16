Rapper LUCKI Loses $500,000 Worth Of Items After Burglars Invade His Home
By Tony M. Centeno
July 16, 2026
LUCKI's home in West Hollywood, Calif., was invaded by thieves who made off with items worth half a million dollars.
According to a report NBC4 in Los Angeles published on Wednesday, July 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a break-in. The Chicago native, born Lucki Camel Jr., came home on Tuesday night and discovered his house had been turned upside down. Upon inspection of the home, LUCKI found that the burglars had stolen $500,000 worth of bags, clothing, and other personal items. As of this report, it's not clear when the robbery happened since LUCKI had been overseas performing in Europe.
Lucki shows all his jewelry and $80,000 in cash after reports that his house was burglarized 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/JtD1M5bpoN— 212 (@212mediaTV) July 16, 2026
LUCKI didn't seem to be fazed by the robbery. Soon after the news broke, he took to Instagram to flash off all the jewelry and wads of cash he still has in his possession. "All I know how to do is pop it," he said while giving a close of his chains and cash.
The 30-year-old artist is currently traveling the U.S. and Europe for his "Bad*Influence Tour" in support of his recent album Dr*gs R Bad. It began in his hometown of Chicago last month and recently hit up countries like the U.K. and Poland. He plans to invade other cities like Boston, Denver, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and more next month. He'll wrap up the tour in San Francisco on September 27.
As of this report, no arrests have been made in LUCKI's robbery case. See the full list of his tour dates below.