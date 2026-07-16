Rapper LUCKI Loses $500,000 Worth Of Items After Burglars Invade His Home

LUCKI didn't seem to be fazed by the robbery. Soon after the news broke, he took to Instagram to flash off all the jewelry and wads of cash he still has in his possession. "All I know how to do is pop it," he said while giving a close of his chains and cash.



The 30-year-old artist is currently traveling the U.S. and Europe for his "Bad*Influence Tour" in support of his recent album Dr*gs R Bad. It began in his hometown of Chicago last month and recently hit up countries like the U.K. and Poland. He plans to invade other cities like Boston, Denver, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and more next month. He'll wrap up the tour in San Francisco on September 27.



As of this report, no arrests have been made in LUCKI's robbery case. See the full list of his tour dates below.