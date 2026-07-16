Sam Neill Dies Of Pneumonia At 78

Renowned actor Sam Neill, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano', passed away earlier this week in Sydney, Australia. He was 78. Neill's representative confirmed that the cause of death was pneumonia, following his successful battle against a rare form of blood cancer, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. He had undergone CAR-T therapy, an innovative immunotherapy treatment, and announced he was cancer-free in April.

Neill's passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the film industry. Director Taika Waititi, who worked with Neill on 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople', expressed his sorrow on Instagram, writing, "You are so loved and will be sorely missed by us all." Steven Spielberg, who directed Neill in 'Jurassic Park', praised him as "exceptionally collaborative" and a cherished member of the 'Jurassic' family.

Despite his health challenges, Neill remained active in his career, completing four film projects over the past year. These will be released posthumously. His family plans to honor his memory with a private ceremony at his farm in New Zealand, where he also ran his award-winning winery, Two Paddocks.

Neill is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren. His legacy includes not only his contributions to film but also his impact on his community and the wine industry in New Zealand.