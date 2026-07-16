Security Breach At 30 Rock: Man Lunges At ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin

A man breached security at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City on Thursday morning (July 16) and confronted Today show co-host Craig Melvin, according to a law enforcement official. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. inside the busy Midtown Manhattan building, home to NBC’s studios.

New York Police Department officers responded to a call about a disorderly person and quickly took the unidentified individual into custody. According to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, the man allegedly lunged at Melvin and used a racial slur during the confrontation. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident was not broadcast on air, and NBC has not publicly commented on the matter as of this report. No one was hurt during the security breach. The NYPD is continuing to look into how the man was able to get past security at such a high-profile location.

Craig Melvin has been a co-anchor on Today since 2018 and is known for his coverage of major events and sensitive topics. He has spoken openly about challenging experiences in his career, but Thursday’s event marks a rare and direct confrontation at the network’s headquarters.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or any possible charges. The NYPD stated that the investigation is active and further details may be provided as the case develops.