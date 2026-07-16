Survey: Global Opinions About U.S. Plummet

Global opinions of the United States have declined significantly during President Donald Trump's second term, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center. The survey, conducted from February 8 to May 13, 2026, across 36 countries, reveals that China is now viewed more favorably than the U.S. in most of these nations. This marks a notable shift in global perceptions, as China and its president, Xi Jinping, have gained more positive views.

In countries like Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, Xi holds a double-digit lead over Trump in positive opinions. The U.K. stands out as the place where Trump has his highest rating at 37%, yet this is still behind Xi's favorability. Neighbors Canada and Mexico also view China more positively than the U.S., a change from previous years.

The survey highlights that while the U.S. still scores higher than China regarding respect for personal freedoms, the gap is narrowing. According to the Pew Research Center, this shift is partly due to declining perceptions of U.S. respect for personal freedoms.

The survey also indicates that people in middle-income countries tend to see China as a more reliable partner than the U.S. In South Africa, for example, 72% view China as a reliable partner compared to 46% for the U.S. This trend is consistent across many surveyed nations, where China is increasingly seen as contributing to global peace and stability.

The Associated Press reports that this is the first time in roughly 20 years that China has been viewed more positively than the U.S. The shift follows tensions between the Trump administration and U.S. allies, as well as global events such as the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.

As these changes unfold, the U.S. continues to face challenges in maintaining its global image, with many countries now perceiving China as a more favorable and reliable partner.